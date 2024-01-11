Infosys Q3 results: Revenue guidance to dip in profit — 6 key highlights from IT major's earnings
Infosys Q3 earnings: Infosys posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,106 crore, down 7.3% year-on-year. Its consolidated revenue was almost flat, up just 1.3 percent to ₹38,821 crore y-o-y. It revised FY24 revenue guidance to 1.5-2.0 percent as against 1-2.5 percent earlier.
Infosys Q3 earnings: IT major Infosys declared its December quarter (Q3FY24) performance on Thursday. The firm posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6,106 crore, down 7.3 percent from ₹6,586 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue was flat, up just 1.3 percent to ₹38,821 crore versus ₹38,318 crore in the same period last year.
