Infosys share are down by -0.36%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Infosys share are down by -0.36%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1940.25 and closed at 1937.3. The stock reached a high of 1949.8 and a low of 1935. Overall, the day's performance showed a slight decline from the opening price.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:11 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1937.3, -0.36% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82926.86, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 1949.8 and a low of 1935 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51922.61
101927.46
201910.89
501827.72
1001647.85
3001604.01

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -87.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.24 & P/B is at 9.69.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.

Infosys share price down -0.36% today to trade at 1937.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services are falling today, but its peers HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.04% each respectively.

