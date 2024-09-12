Infosys share are up by 0.36%, Nifty up by 0.31%

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1921.25 and closed slightly lower at 1919. The stock reached a high of 1930.3 and a low of 1913 during the day.

Published12 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
At 12 Sep 11:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1917.65, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81745.04, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 1930.3 and a low of 1913 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51912.97
101928.41
201894.55
501808.38
1001632.59
3001597.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1922.33, 1934.67, & 1943.33, whereas it has key support levels at 1901.33, 1892.67, & 1880.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -58.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.71 & P/B is at 9.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.49% with a target price of 1850.80487805.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.

Infosys share price up 0.36% today to trade at 1917.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services are falling today, but its peers HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.27% each respectively.

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
