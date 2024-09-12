Infosys share are up by 0.36%, Nifty up by 0.31%

At 12 Sep 11:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1917.65, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81745.04, up by 0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1930.3 and a low of ₹1913 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1912.97
|10
|1928.41
|20
|1894.55
|50
|1808.38
|100
|1632.59
|300
|1597.36
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1922.33, ₹1934.67, & ₹1943.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1901.33, ₹1892.67, & ₹1880.33.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -58.09% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08%
The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.
Infosys share price up 0.36% today to trade at ₹1917.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services are falling today, but its peers HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.31% & 0.27% each respectively.
