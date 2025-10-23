Infosys share price jumps over 4% after promoters opt out of share buyback

Infosys shares rose over 4% following its largest buyback announcement of 18,000 crore. Promoters, including Nandan Nilekani and Sudha Murty, will not participate, signaling confidence in the company's long-term prospects. The buyback involves repurchasing 10 crore shares at a premium price.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Oct 2025, 09:53 AM IST
Infosys share price jumps over 4% after promoters opt out of share buyback
Infosys share price jumps over 4% after promoters opt out of share buyback(Pixabay)

Infosys share price rose by more than 4% during Thursday's trading session following an announcement regarding its largest share buyback to date.

In a communication to the exchanges on October 22, Infosys revealed that the company’s promoters, including Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, and others, will not take part in the 18,000 crore share buyback program that was declared in October.

The promoters of Infosys comprise Sudha N Murty, wife of co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, along with their daughter Akshata Murty and son Rohan Murty. Additionally, the promoters include co-founder Nandan Nilekani, his spouse Rohini Nilekani, and their children Nihar and Janhavi Nilekani. Other co-founders and their respective families are also counted among the company's promoters.

Also Read | IT stocks jump up to 3% amid India-US trade deal buzz

The company has revealed it will be conducting its most extensive share buyback, repurchasing 10 crore shares at 1,800 each, which represents a 22% premium compared to the closing price on Wednesday.

"Since the promoters and the promoter group of the company have declared their intention to not participate in the buyback, equity shares held by them have not been considered for the purpose of computing the entitlement ratio," said, the company.

This buyback is conducted after considering the medium-term strategic and operational cash requirements and the need to efficiently return surplus funds to shareholders in alignment with Infosys’ capital allocation strategy, as stated in the filing.

Also Read | Infosys buyback: Narayana Murthy, other promoters opt out of the offer

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities said that promoters choosing not to participate in the buyback is a strong signal of confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. It indicates that they believe the shares are undervalued and worth holding, rather than cashing out at current levels.

“This move is shareholder-friendly and value-accretive, as it not only reflects management’s optimism but also increases the acceptance ratio for retail investors. The market’s positive reaction underscores this sentiment. Technically the stock would continue to be in positive range with limited downside from the current levels, ” added Tapse.

Also Read | Infosys share buyback: Record date, price, acceptance ratio, other details

Infosys share price today

Infosys share price today opened at 1,515 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 1,536.60 apiece, and an intraday low of 1,506.90 per share.

Prashanth Tapse said that Infosys (CMP 1,524) is showing consolidation near its key support zone of 1,500–1,510, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels. A sustained move above 1,540 could trigger upside momentum toward 1,575–1,620. RSI remains neutral around mid-levels, suggesting potential for a breakout on volume expansion. Maintain a positive bias while holding above 1,500.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

InfosysIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsInfosys share price jumps over 4% after promoters opt out of share buyback
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.