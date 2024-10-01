Infosys share are up by 0.43%, Nifty down by -0.25%

Infosys Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1876 and closed at ₹ 1884.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1904 and a low of ₹ 1875 during the session.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:13 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1884.05, 0.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84129.44, down by -0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1904 and a low of ₹1875 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1899.47 10 1909.24 20 1918.35 50 1873.16 100 1696.84 300 1627.18

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1896.73, ₹1914.37, & ₹1927.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1865.98, ₹1852.87, & ₹1835.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -74.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.17 & P/B is at 9.35.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.90% with a target price of ₹1867.00.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.