Infosys share are down by -1.06%, Nifty down by -1.5%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1884, -1.06% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82933.31, down by -1.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1911.95 and a low of ₹1881.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1896.54 10 1897.01 20 1912.14 50 1876.70 100 1706.14 300 1631.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1917.2, ₹1930.05, & ₹1951.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1883.25, ₹1862.15, & ₹1849.3.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -7.31% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.62 & P/B is at 9.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.27% with a target price of ₹1889.00.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.