Infosys share are up by 2.13%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Infosys Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1888.65 and closed at 1933.50. The stock reached a high of 1935.35 and a low of 1888.65 during the day.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:02 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1933.5, 2.13% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82796.36, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 1935.35 and a low of 1888.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51896.54
101897.01
201912.14
501876.70
1001706.14
3001632.34

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1911.43, 1926.97, & 1942.08, whereas it has key support levels at 1880.78, 1865.67, & 1850.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -46.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.45 & P/B is at 9.44.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.32% with a target price of 1908.00.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.

Infosys share price has gained 2.13% today to trade at 1933.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.22% & 0.36% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsInfosys share are up by 2.13%, Nifty up by 0.22%

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,189.00
11:04 AM | 4 OCT 2024
13.55 (1.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.50
11:04 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.4 (2.19%)

Tata Steel share price

168.05
11:04 AM | 4 OCT 2024
1.1 (0.66%)

Tata Motors share price

939.15
11:04 AM | 4 OCT 2024
13.15 (1.42%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries share price

550.25
10:55 AM | 4 OCT 2024
27.2 (5.2%)

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,243.65
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
61.45 (5.2%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

356.30
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
15.5 (4.55%)

JK Paper share price

483.45
10:56 AM | 4 OCT 2024
20.6 (4.45%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.