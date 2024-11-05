Infosys Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Infosys share price are down by -0.79%, Nifty down by -0.54%

Infosys Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1750.9, -0.79% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78325.72, down by -0.58%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1768.25 and a low of ₹1745.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1805.10 10 1831.95 20 1884.78 50 1902.15 100 1803.74 300 1668.30

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1779.97, ₹1795.98, & ₹1826.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1732.97, ₹1701.98, & ₹1685.97.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -71.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.14 & P/B is at 8.07.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.83% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.