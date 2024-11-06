Infosys Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 3.59%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Infosys Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1816.7, 3.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80209.09, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1817.85 and a low of ₹1763.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1805.10 10 1831.95 20 1884.78 50 1902.15 100 1803.74 300 1669.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1767.3, ₹1779.6, & ₹1790.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1743.85, ₹1732.7, & ₹1720.4.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was 85.05% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.00 & P/B is at 8.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.63% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.