Infosys Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 3.59%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Infosys Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1765 and closed at 1816.7. The stock reached a high of 1817.85 and a low of 1763.5 during the day.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
InfosysShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
InfosysShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Infosys Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1816.7, 3.59% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80209.09, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 1817.85 and a low of 1763.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51805.10
101831.95
201884.78
501902.15
1001803.74
3001669.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1767.3, 1779.6, & 1790.75, whereas it has key support levels at 1743.85, 1732.7, & 1720.4.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was 85.05% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.00 & P/B is at 8.03.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.63% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price has gained 3.59% today to trade at 1816.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:23 AM IST
