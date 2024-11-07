Infosys Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Infosys share price are down by -1.94%, Nifty down by -1.01%

Infosys Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1819.85 and closed at ₹ 1788.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1825.10 and a low of ₹ 1786.65 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Infosys Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:21 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1788.95, -1.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79444.01, down by -1.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1825.1 and a low of ₹1786.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1784.83 10 1823.19 20 1876.34 50 1900.20 100 1806.43 300 1670.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1846.15, ₹1868.95, & ₹1910.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1781.6, ₹1739.85, & ₹1717.05.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -57.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.07 & P/B is at 8.35.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.36% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.