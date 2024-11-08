Infosys Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 2.04%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Infosys Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1839.5, 2.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79349.72, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1839.5 and a low of ₹1813.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1767.84 10 1813.47 20 1866.61 50 1897.76 100 1809.12 300 1671.44

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1823.23, ₹1843.82, & ₹1861.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1784.53, ₹1766.42, & ₹1745.83.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -47.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.75 & P/B is at 8.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.25% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.