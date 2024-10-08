Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Infosys share are down by -0.34%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Infosys share are down by -0.34%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1934.75 and closed at 1927.25. The stock reached a high of 1947.65 and a low of 1906.90 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1927.25, -0.34% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81400.93, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 1947.65 and a low of 1906.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51899.76
101899.50
201909.96
501879.58
1001715.75
3001636.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1945.28, 1956.62, & 1971.23, whereas it has key support levels at 1919.33, 1904.72, & 1893.38.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.09 & P/B is at 9.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.12% with a target price of 1925.00.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.

Infosys share price down -0.34% today to trade at 1927.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers LTI Mindtree are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.43% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.