Infosys share are up by 1.27%, Nifty up by 0.63%

Infosys Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1951.7 and closed at ₹ 1973.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1976.9 and a low of ₹ 1945.5 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1973.3, 1.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81917.69, up by 0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1976.9 and a low of ₹1945.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1905.07 10 1902.27 20 1911.54 50 1881.75 100 1720.92 300 1638.88

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1969.85, ₹1989.7, & ₹2021.45, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1918.25, ₹1886.5, & ₹1866.65.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -50.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.45% with a target price of ₹1925.00.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}