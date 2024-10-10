Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -0.5%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Infosys Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1969.9 and closed at ₹ 1944.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1969.9 and a low of ₹ 1937 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:08 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1944.1, -0.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81722.72, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1969.9 and a low of ₹1937 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1919.57 10 1907.42 20 1914.23 50 1883.15 100 1726.25 300 1641.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1970.97, ₹1989.93, & ₹2002.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1939.07, ₹1926.13, & ₹1907.17.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -60.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.37 & P/B is at 9.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.98% with a target price of ₹1925.00.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.