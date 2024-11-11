Hello User
Infosys Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 1.58%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Infosys Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 1.58%, Nifty up by 0.75%

Infosys Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1820.55 and closed at 1860. The stock reached a high of 1863.8 and a low of 1820.55 during the day.

InfosysShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Infosys Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1860, 1.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79955.39, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 1863.8 and a low of 1820.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51795.34
101800.22
201849.11
501891.49
1001818.89
3001674.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1842.78, 1855.42, & 1870.23, whereas it has key support levels at 1815.33, 1800.52, & 1787.88.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -63.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.16 & P/B is at 8.38.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.03% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price has gained 1.58% today to trade at 1860 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.75% & 0.59% each respectively.

