Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Infosys Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1918.05 and closed at ₹ 1935.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1946.9 and a low of ₹ 1909.9 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1935.4, 0.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1946.9 and a low of ₹1909.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1929.52 10 1913.03 20 1916.28 50 1884.78 100 1731.62 300 1643.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1949.58, ₹1981.57, & ₹1999.13, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1900.03, ₹1882.47, & ₹1850.48.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.85 & P/B is at 9.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.54% with a target price of ₹1925.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}