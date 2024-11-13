Infosys Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Infosys Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1868.2, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78233.57, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1873.45 and a low of ₹1857 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1795.34 10 1800.22 20 1849.11 50 1891.49 100 1818.89 300 1675.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1879.28, ₹1889.72, & ₹1898.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1860.13, ₹1851.42, & ₹1840.98.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.76 & P/B is at 8.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.55% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.