Business News/ Markets / Infosys Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Infosys Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 0.01%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1865.95 and closed at 1868.20. The stock reached a high of 1873.45 and a low of 1857 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value by the close of the day.

InfosysShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Infosys Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:06 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1868.2, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78233.57, down by -0.56%. The stock has hit a high of 1873.45 and a low of 1857 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51795.34
101800.22
201849.11
501891.49
1001818.89
3001675.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1879.28, 1889.72, & 1898.43, whereas it has key support levels at 1860.13, 1851.42, & 1840.98.

Infosys Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.76 & P/B is at 8.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.55% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price has gained 0.01% today, currently at 1868.2, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.66% & -0.56% each respectively.

