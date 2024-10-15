Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -0.01%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Infosys Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1964.95 and closed at ₹ 1958.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1990.90 and a low of ₹ 1956.90 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1958.6, -0.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81851.13, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1990.9 and a low of ₹1956.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1938.04 10 1918.90 20 1915.92 50 1886.96 100 1741.59 300 1647.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1972.7, ₹1990.3, & ₹2011.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1934.3, ₹1913.5, & ₹1895.9.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -38.62% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.47 & P/B is at 9.77.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.56% with a target price of ₹1928.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.