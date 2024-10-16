Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -1.08%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1938, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1960.1 and a low of ₹1931.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1943.03 10 1924.05 20 1916.64 50 1889.09 100 1746.81 300 1649.37

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1983.45, ₹2007.3, & ₹2023.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1943.75, ₹1927.9, & ₹1904.05.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -70.57% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.47 & P/B is at 9.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.10% with a target price of ₹1940.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.