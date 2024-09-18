Infosys share are down by -2.79%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1898.1, -2.79% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83247.41, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1940 and a low of ₹1891 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1933.62 10 1926.03 20 1915.17 50 1833.73 100 1653.31 300 1607.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1960.85, ₹1967.8, & ₹1977.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1944.55, ₹1935.2, & ₹1928.25.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -13.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.37 & P/B is at 9.74.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.49% with a target price of ₹1850.80.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.