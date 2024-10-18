Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -4.42%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Infosys Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1938.35
|10
|1933.94
|20
|1915.47
|50
|1895.21
|100
|1756.99
|300
|1653.47
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1984.32, ₹2005.08, & ₹2032.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1936.47, ₹1909.38, & ₹1888.62.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.59% with a target price of ₹1950.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.
Infosys share price down -4.42% today to trade at ₹1882.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers Tata Consultancy Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.08% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess