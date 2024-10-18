Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -4.42%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1882.35, -4.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81069.62, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1936.8 and a low of ₹1870 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1938.35 10 1933.94 20 1915.47 50 1895.21 100 1756.99 300 1653.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1984.32, ₹2005.08, & ₹2032.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1936.47, ₹1909.38, & ₹1888.62.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.29 & P/B is at 9.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.59% with a target price of ₹1950.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.