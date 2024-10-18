Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -4.42%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1905 and closed at 1882.35. The stock reached a high of 1936.8 and a low of 1870 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1882.35, -4.42% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81069.62, up by 0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1936.8 and a low of 1870 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51938.35
101933.94
201915.47
501895.21
1001756.99
3001653.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1984.32, 2005.08, & 2032.17, whereas it has key support levels at 1936.47, 1909.38, & 1888.62.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.29 & P/B is at 9.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.59% with a target price of 1950.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price down -4.42% today to trade at 1882.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers Tata Consultancy Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.08% each respectively.

