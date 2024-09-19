Infosys share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Infosys Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1918.5 and closed at 1884. The stock reached a high of 1924.2 and a low of 1882.25 during the day.

Livemint
Published19 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1884, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83129.62, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 1924.2 and a low of 1882.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51941.57
101927.27
201919.13
501839.84
1001658.59
3001609.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1928.7, 1962.45, & 1986.15, whereas it has key support levels at 1871.25, 1847.55, & 1813.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -22.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.43 & P/B is at 9.43.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.

Infosys share price down -0.44% today to trade at 1884 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers LTI Mindtree are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.22% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsInfosys share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Most Active Stocks

NTPC

429.20
12:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
15.35 (3.71%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.00
12:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-5.45 (-3.24%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

127.60
12:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-3.65 (-2.78%)

Tata Power

432.50
12:01 PM | 19 SEP 2024
-8.15 (-1.85%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Suven Pharmaceuticals

1,195.70
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
50.8 (4.44%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,349.05
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
57.1 (4.42%)

NTPC

428.95
11:58 AM | 19 SEP 2024
15.1 (3.65%)

K P R Mill

889.00
11:56 AM | 19 SEP 2024
30.05 (3.5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.00250.00
    Chennai
    73,310.00180.00
    Delhi
    73,430.00-80.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.00-130.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue