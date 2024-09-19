Infosys share are down by -0.44%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Infosys Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1918.5 and closed at ₹ 1884. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1924.2 and a low of ₹ 1882.25 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1884, -0.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83129.62, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1924.2 and a low of ₹1882.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1941.57 10 1927.27 20 1919.13 50 1839.84 100 1658.59 300 1609.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1928.7, ₹1962.45, & ₹1986.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1871.25, ₹1847.55, & ₹1813.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -22.54% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.43 & P/B is at 9.43.



The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.