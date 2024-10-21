Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -1.85%, Nifty down by -0.45%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1844, -1.85% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81006.12, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1899.4 and a low of ₹1839.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1937.21 10 1937.63 20 1918.57 50 1901.33 100 1766.36 300 1656.65

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1920.75, ₹1962.6, & ₹1988.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1853.15, ₹1827.4, & ₹1785.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.93 & P/B is at 8.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.98% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.