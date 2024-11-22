Hello User
Next Story
Infosys Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 1.19%, Nifty up by 1.3%

Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1849.35 and closed at 1856.3. The stock reached a high of 1865.5 and a low of 1834.25 during the day. Overall, the stock showed positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

InfosysShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Infosys Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:48 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1856, 1.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78165.86, up by 1.31%. The stock has hit a high of 1865.5 and a low of 1834.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51847.44
101830.90
201827.04
501881.33
1001838.18
3001681.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1859.37, 1886.38, & 1905.77, whereas it has key support levels at 1812.97, 1793.58, & 1766.57.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -61.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.23 & P/B is at 8.40.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.27% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.70% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.09% in june to 19.70% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price has gained 1.19% today to trade at 1856 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.3% & 1.31% each respectively.

