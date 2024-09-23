Infosys share are down by -0.92%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Infosys Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1908.55 and closed at 1888.65. The stock reached a high of 1918 and a low of 1879.10 during the day.

Livemint
Published23 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1888.65, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84704.81, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 1918 and a low of 1879.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51919.00
101920.80
201923.03
501854.36
1001672.64
3001615.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1925.0, 1943.8, & 1972.6, whereas it has key support levels at 1877.4, 1848.6, & 1829.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -74.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.64 & P/B is at 9.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.00% with a target price of 1850.80.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.

Infosys share price down -0.92% today to trade at 1888.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.19% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsInfosys share are down by -0.92%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power

452.20
12:05 PM | 23 SEP 2024
8 (1.8%)

Tata Steel

153.25
12:05 PM | 23 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.79%)

Indus Towers

403.40
12:05 PM | 23 SEP 2024
15.05 (3.88%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.50
12:05 PM | 23 SEP 2024
2.25 (1.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

VIP Industries

532.90
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
34.45 (6.91%)

Elecon Engineering Co

673.00
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
39.35 (6.21%)

Adani Total Gas

834.65
11:57 AM | 23 SEP 2024
46.05 (5.84%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

1,027.45
11:58 AM | 23 SEP 2024
56.5 (5.82%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,935.00-10.00
    Chennai
    75,941.00-10.00
    Delhi
    76,093.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    75,945.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.