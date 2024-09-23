Infosys share are down by -0.92%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1888.65, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84704.81, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1918 and a low of ₹1879.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1919.00 10 1920.80 20 1923.03 50 1854.36 100 1672.64 300 1615.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1925.0, ₹1943.8, & ₹1972.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1877.4, ₹1848.6, & ₹1829.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -74.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.64 & P/B is at 9.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.00% with a target price of ₹1850.80.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.