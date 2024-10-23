Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 0.49%

Infosys Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1842.35 and closed at 1873.85. The stock reached a high of 1880.1 and a low of 1842.35 during the day.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:19 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1873.85, 1.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80515.48, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of 1880.1 and a low of 1842.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51915.97
101929.50
201915.88
501903.55
1001770.31
3001658.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1869.82, 1889.23, & 1900.67, whereas it has key support levels at 1838.97, 1827.53, & 1808.12.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -72.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.52 & P/B is at 8.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.23% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price has gained 1.24% today to trade at 1873.85 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.49% & 0.37% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsInfosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 0.49%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.15
11:21 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.2%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.95
11:21 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.4 (-0.9%)

Tata Power share price

441.35
11:21 AM | 23 OCT 2024
5.35 (1.23%)

Bandhan Bank share price

178.55
11:21 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.65 (2.67%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,511.55
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
715.95 (10.54%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,270.00
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
99.65 (8.51%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,702.00
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
270.15 (4.2%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,264.95
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
12.8 (1.02%)
More from 52 Week High

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,489.25
11:13 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-224.7 (-4.77%)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

271.10
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-10.45 (-3.71%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

978.15
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-34.4 (-3.4%)

PNC Infratech share price

331.00
11:11 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-11.25 (-3.29%)
More from Top Losers

Max Financial Services share price

1,270.00
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
99.65 (8.51%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,179.90
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
86.3 (7.89%)

One 97 Communications share price

741.45
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
54.15 (7.88%)

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp share price

353.70
11:14 AM | 23 OCT 2024
25.05 (7.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.000.00
    Chennai
    79,671.000.00
    Delhi
    79,823.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.