Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 0.49%

Infosys Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1842.35 and closed at ₹ 1873.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1880.1 and a low of ₹ 1842.35 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:19 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1873.85, 1.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80515.48, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1880.1 and a low of ₹1842.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1915.97 10 1929.50 20 1915.88 50 1903.55 100 1770.31 300 1658.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1869.82, ₹1889.23, & ₹1900.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1838.97, ₹1827.53, & ₹1808.12.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -72.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.52 & P/B is at 8.48.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.23% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.