Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 0.49%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1915.97
|10
|1929.50
|20
|1915.88
|50
|1903.55
|100
|1770.31
|300
|1658.22
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1869.82, ₹1889.23, & ₹1900.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1838.97, ₹1827.53, & ₹1808.12.
Infosys Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -72.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.23% with a target price of ₹2028.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.
