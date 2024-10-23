Hello User
Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 1.24%, Nifty up by 0.49%

Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1842.35 and closed at 1873.85. The stock reached a high of 1880.1 and a low of 1842.35 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:19 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1873.85, 1.24% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80515.48, up by 0.37%. The stock has hit a high of 1880.1 and a low of 1842.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51915.97
101929.50
201915.88
501903.55
1001770.31
3001658.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1869.82, 1889.23, & 1900.67, whereas it has key support levels at 1838.97, 1827.53, & 1808.12.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -72.98% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.52 & P/B is at 8.48.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.23% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price has gained 1.24% today to trade at 1873.85 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.49% & 0.37% each respectively.

