Infosys share are down by -0.75%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:08 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1882.75, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84947.41, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1892.15 and a low of ₹1871.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1919.00 10 1920.80 20 1923.03 50 1854.36 100 1672.64 300 1615.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1918.22, ₹1938.78, & ₹1958.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1877.77, ₹1857.88, & ₹1837.32.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -42.73% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.50 & P/B is at 9.46.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.59% with a target price of ₹1852.76.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.