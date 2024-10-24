Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -0.37%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1866, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80040.58, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1883.7 and a low of ₹1862 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1894.34 10 1919.75 20 1913.58 50 1905.16 100 1774.19 300 1659.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1892.57, ₹1910.28, & ₹1934.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1850.57, ₹1826.28, & ₹1808.57.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -68.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.83 & P/B is at 8.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.68% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.