Business News/ Markets / Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -0.37%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1872.05 and closed at 1866. The stock reached a high of 1883.7 and a low of 1862 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1866, -0.37% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80040.58, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 1883.7 and a low of 1862 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51894.34
101919.75
201913.58
501905.16
1001774.19
3001659.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1892.57, 1910.28, & 1934.57, whereas it has key support levels at 1850.57, 1826.28, & 1808.57.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -68.26% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.83 & P/B is at 8.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.68% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price down -0.37% today to trade at 1866 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services are falling today, but its peers HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.05% each respectively.

