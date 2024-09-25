Infosys share are down by -0.25%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Infosys Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1893.45 and closed slightly lower at 1893.10. The stock reached a high of 1900 during the day and a low of 1886.65. Overall, the trading session saw a slight decline in the closing price compared to the opening.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:10 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1893.1, -0.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84903.78, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 1900 and a low of 1886.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51908.45
101921.03
201924.08
501859.24
1001677.39
3001618.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1915.73, 1933.07, & 1955.23, whereas it has key support levels at 1876.23, 1854.07, & 1836.73.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -70.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.53 & P/B is at 9.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.49% with a target price of 1864.88.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.

Infosys share price down -0.25% today to trade at 1893.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.01% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Infosys share are down by -0.25%, Nifty down by -0.1%

