Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -0.24%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Infosys Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1868.75 and closed at 1860. The stock reached a high of 1876 and a low of 1850 during the session.

Livemint
Published25 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1860, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79415.26, down by -0.81%. The stock has hit a high of 1876 and a low of 1850 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51884.93
101911.64
201912.33
501906.66
1001778.34
3001661.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1878.87, 1893.43, & 1902.87, whereas it has key support levels at 1854.87, 1845.43, & 1830.87.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -52.78% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.68 & P/B is at 8.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.03% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price down -0.24% today to trade at 1860 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.03% & -0.81% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsInfosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -0.24%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

146.15
12:08 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-2.85 (-1.91%)

Bharat Electronics share price

262.00
12:08 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-9.4 (-3.46%)

Indusind Bank share price

1,026.30
12:08 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-252.6 (-19.75%)

ITC share price

486.60
12:08 PM | 25 OCT 2024
14.75 (3.13%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,601.35
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
26.4 (1.03%)

Radico Khaitan share price

2,313.10
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
18.8 (0.82%)

Aster DM Healthcare share price

441.55
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1.4 (-0.32%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

13,427.45
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-1636.6 (-10.86%)
More from 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences share price

938.00
12:01 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-101.4 (-9.76%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

702.35
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-56.6 (-7.46%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

875.00
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-64 (-6.82%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

2,626.75
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
-167.85 (-6.01%)
More from Top Losers

Laurus Labs share price

472.00
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
26 (5.83%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

975.20
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
41.95 (4.5%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

872.30
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
36.45 (4.36%)

ITC share price

488.80
12:02 PM | 25 OCT 2024
16.95 (3.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,475.00-620.00
    Chennai
    79,481.00-620.00
    Delhi
    79,633.00-620.00
    Kolkata
    79,485.00-620.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.