Business News/ Markets / Infosys Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 1.78%, Nifty down by -0.02%

Infosys Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 1.78%, Nifty down by -0.02%

Infosys Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1901.45 and closed at 1922.75. The stock reached a high of 1938.7 and a low of 1899.15 during the day. Overall, the performance indicates a positive movement in the stock price, closing higher than its opening.

Infosys Share Price Today on 26-11-2024

Infosys Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:15 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1922.75, 1.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80009.7, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 1938.7 and a low of 1899.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51847.62
101846.80
201827.71
501879.92
1001844.15
3001683.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1912.2, 1934.4, & 1949.5, whereas it has key support levels at 1874.9, 1859.8, & 1837.6.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -5.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.08 & P/B is at 8.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.47% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.70% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.09% in june to 19.70% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price has gained 1.78% today to trade at 1922.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.02% & -0.13% each respectively.

