Infosys share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:06 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1908.9, 0.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85405.73, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1915 and a low of ₹1890.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1897.48 10 1919.53 20 1923.97 50 1862.96 100 1682.10 300 1620.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1907.93, ₹1916.32, & ₹1931.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1883.98, ₹1868.42, & ₹1860.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -55.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.48 & P/B is at 9.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.17% with a target price of ₹1867.56.

The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.