Infosys share are up by 0.68%, Nifty up by 0.23%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1897.48
|10
|1919.53
|20
|1923.97
|50
|1862.96
|100
|1682.10
|300
|1620.47
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1907.93, ₹1916.32, & ₹1931.88, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1883.98, ₹1868.42, & ₹1860.03.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -55.65% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.17% with a target price of ₹1867.56.
The company has a 14.61% promoter holding, 15.90% MF holding, & 32.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 15.35% in march to 15.90% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 34.10% in march to 32.73% in the june quarter.
Infosys share price has gained 0.68% today to trade at ₹1908.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
