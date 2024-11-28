Infosys Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Infosys share price are down by -2.92%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Infosys Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1918.95 and closed at ₹ 1867.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1918.95 and a low of ₹ 1865.60 during the trading session. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Infosys Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:17 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1867.95, -2.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79488.07, down by -0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1918.95 and a low of ₹1865.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1852.65 10 1855.46 20 1828.95 50 1879.49 100 1847.14 300 1684.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1940.05, ₹1955.55, & ₹1969.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1910.4, ₹1896.25, & ₹1880.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -47.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.62 & P/B is at 8.81.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.57% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.70% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.09% in june to 19.70% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.