Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 1.04%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Infosys Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1855.05 and closed at 1872.55. The stock reached a high of 1876.90 and a low of 1855.05 during the day.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:10 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1872.55, 1.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80105.98, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of 1876.9 and a low of 1855.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51858.79
101898.00
201908.45
501908.63
1001786.90
3001663.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1874.33, 1890.32, & 1904.28, whereas it has key support levels at 1844.38, 1830.42, & 1814.43.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -70.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.66 & P/B is at 8.53.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.30% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price up 1.04% today to trade at 1872.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.97% & 0.89% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsInfosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 1.04%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank share price

1,734.65
11:11 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-7.95 (-0.46%)

Bandhan Bank share price

183.35
11:11 AM | 28 OCT 2024
15.05 (8.94%)

Indus Towers share price

344.50
11:11 AM | 28 OCT 2024
9.7 (2.9%)

Bharat Electronics share price

269.10
11:11 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-3.45 (-1.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,156.10
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
10.2 (0.89%)

Coforge share price

7,637.20
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-105 (-1.36%)
More from 52 Week High

Interglobe Aviation share price

4,049.65
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-315 (-7.22%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

922.15
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-60.25 (-6.13%)

Phoenix Mills share price

1,393.95
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-90.1 (-6.07%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,301.25
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
-73.35 (-5.34%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

182.80
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
14.5 (8.62%)

Yes Bank share price

20.88
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
1.48 (7.63%)

DLF share price

835.90
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
59.05 (7.6%)

Maharashtra Seamless share price

609.00
11:08 AM | 28 OCT 2024
39.05 (6.85%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.00-10.00
    Chennai
    80,301.00-10.00
    Delhi
    80,453.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.