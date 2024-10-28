Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are up by 1.04%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Infosys Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1855.05 and closed at ₹ 1872.55. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1876.90 and a low of ₹ 1855.05 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:10 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1872.55, 1.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80105.98, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1876.9 and a low of ₹1855.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1858.79 10 1898.00 20 1908.45 50 1908.63 100 1786.90 300 1663.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1874.33, ₹1890.32, & ₹1904.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1844.38, ₹1830.42, & ₹1814.43.

Infosys Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -70.61% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.66 & P/B is at 8.53. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.30% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.