Infosys Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Infosys share price are up by 0.34%, Nifty up by 0.87%

Infosys Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:25 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1863.7, 0.34% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79829.62, up by 0.99%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1876.75 and a low of ₹1845.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1874.74 10 1864.53 20 1832.38 50 1878.92 100 1850.15 300 1686.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1897.68, ₹1937.92, & ₹1960.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1834.43, ₹1811.42, & ₹1771.18.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -68.67% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.58 & P/B is at 8.50.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.82% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.70% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 19.09% in june to 19.70% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.