Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -1.84%, Nifty down by -0.71%

At 29 Oct 11:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1832, -1.84% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79627.04, down by -0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1851.6 and a low of ₹1828.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1858.79 10 1898.00 20 1908.45 50 1908.63 100 1786.79 300 1661.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1877.3, ₹1892.05, & ₹1902.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1852.4, ₹1842.25, & ₹1827.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -37.46% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.71 & P/B is at 8.54.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.70% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.