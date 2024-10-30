Infosys Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Infosys share price are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Infosys Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1834.95 and closed at ₹ 1821.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1839.85 and a low of ₹ 1817.50 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1821.95, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1839.85 and a low of ₹1817.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1861.54 10 1888.75 20 1906.40 50 1908.76 100 1791.50 300 1663.49

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1849.47, ₹1861.83, & ₹1872.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1826.87, ₹1816.63, & ₹1804.27.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -60.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 28.31 & P/B is at 8.42.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.31% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.