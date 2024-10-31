Infosys Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Infosys share price are down by -2.41%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Infosys Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1797 and closed at 1758.35. The stock reached a high of 1797 and a low of 1747.20 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Infosys Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price 1758.35, -2.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79519.63, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 1797 and a low of 1747.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51859.10
101876.72
201904.54
501908.26
1001795.59
3001665.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1826.97, 1852.48, & 1865.97, whereas it has key support levels at 1787.97, 1774.48, & 1748.97.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -42.50% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% & ROA of 19.91% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 27.74 & P/B is at 8.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.34% with a target price of 2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.

Infosys share price down -2.41% today to trade at 1758.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, Tech Mahindra are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.42% & -0.53% each respectively.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
