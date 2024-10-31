Infosys Share Price Today on : Infosys share are down by -2.48%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Infosys Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹ 1797 and closed at ₹ 1757.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1797 and a low of ₹ 1747.20 during the day.

Infosys Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:01 today, Infosys shares are trading at price ₹1757.15, -2.48% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1797 and a low of ₹1747.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1859.10 10 1876.72 20 1904.54 50 1908.26 100 1795.59 300 1665.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1781.63, ₹1805.47, & ₹1823.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1740.23, ₹1722.67, & ₹1698.83.

Infosys Share Price Today

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Infosys was -3.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 32.08% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.74 & P/B is at 8.25.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.41% with a target price of ₹2028.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 15.77% MF holding, & 33.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 15.90% in june to 15.77% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 32.73% in june to 33.27% in the september quarter.