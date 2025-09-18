English
  • English
  • हिंदी

Infra.Market raises ₹732 crore ahead of confidential IPO filing

Priyamvada C , Sneha Shah 2 min read 18 Sept 2025, 10:39 am IST
In January, Inframarket secured approximately $125 million at a $2.7 billion valuation from investors such as Tiger Global, Evolvence, and Foundamental, along with individuals like Ashish Kacholia, Nikhil Kamath, and Abhijit Pai. (Image: Pixabay)
In January, Inframarket secured approximately $125 million at a $2.7 billion valuation from investors such as Tiger Global, Evolvence, and Foundamental, along with individuals like Ashish Kacholia, Nikhil Kamath, and Abhijit Pai. (Image: Pixabay)
Summary

The construction materials unicorn has raised internal capital from key investors, including Tiger Global and Accel, as it prepares for a confidential public filing to fuel its rapid growth and market expansion.

MUMBAI: Infrastructure materials marketplace Infra.Market has raised 732 crore in an internal funding round as it prepares to file its draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) next month via the confidential route.

The funding was led by Internet Fund V Pte. Ltd (Tiger Global), Accel India V, Nexus Ventures V Ltd, NKSquared (Nikhil Kamath), Evolvence India, and Silverline Homes Pvt Ltd—the promoter entity. According to documents filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), these investors collectively purchased 34,276 shares for 731.5 crore.

The companies did not immediately respond for comment on the matter. Infra.Market declined to comment on the matter.

“The round values the company at about 24,600 crore and the promoters have also infused 250 crore," a person familiar with the matter said, adding that it is targeting a valuation of $3.5-4 billion for the IPO.

Also Read | Infra.Market’s venture debt backers eye $30 mn secondary stake sale before IPO

The promoters have pumped in money to increase their stake before the public listing.

The company is likely to file its draft documents for a $500-750 million IPO by October. It has appointed investment banks Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

This latest equity round is Infra.Market's third fundraising effort this year. In January, it secured approximately $125 million at a $2.7 billion valuation from investors such as Tiger Global, Evolvence, and Foundamental, along with individuals like Ashish Kacholia, Nikhil Kamath, and Abhijit Pai.

In June, MARS Growth Capital invested $50 million and extended an existing $100 million financing term by five years. The company stated that these funds would be used for manufacturing concrete and autoclaved aerated concrete blocks.

Also Read | Chasing listing-day IPO gains? Here's the painful truth behind that strategy

Mint reported in April that Infra.Market’s venture debt backers – Innoven Capital, Strides Ventures and Trifecta Capital – are exploring a $30 million secondary transaction in an extended pre-IPO round as they look to encash some of their stake.

Founded by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda in 2016, the company offers solutions across the construction value chain. It has a network of over 250 manufacturing units with strategic investments in companies including RDC Concrete, Shalimar Paints, Emcer, Millennium Tiles, and Amstrad.

Also Read | Infra.Market to increase focus on its B2C-retail segment to drive profits

The company reported revenue of 14,530 crore in FY24, up from 11,846.5 crore the previous year, while its profit after tax surged to 378 crore from 155 crore in FY23. Much of this growth came from private labels in categories like concrete, walling products, paint, electricals and tiles.

Infra.Market sells a wide range of products through its 10,000+ retail outlets across India, catering to both institutional and retail customers. The company also announced plans in February to expand into lifestyle categories beyond traditional construction materials, such as mattresses and home décor, through its brand Ivas, which offers products like bath fittings, ceramics, and home appliances.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue