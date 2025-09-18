Infra.Market raises ₹732 crore ahead of confidential IPO filing
Summary
The construction materials unicorn has raised internal capital from key investors, including Tiger Global and Accel, as it prepares for a confidential public filing to fuel its rapid growth and market expansion.
MUMBAI: Infrastructure materials marketplace Infra.Market has raised ₹732 crore in an internal funding round as it prepares to file its draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) next month via the confidential route.
