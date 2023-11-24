The National Bank of Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID), along with Public Sector Banks (PSUs) and Indian Infrastructure Financiers, is aiming to generate funds worth ₹30,000 ahead of elections, according to a report by Economic Times.

While NABFID is planning a bond sale of around ₹10,000 crore, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is mulling to collect worth ₹3,000 crore.

LiveMint earlier reported that the Bank of Baroda, in a notice issued to exchanges on November 18, informed that its capital raising committee had approved an amount of up to ₹15,000 crore, comprising tier-II debt bonds up to ₹5,000 crore and infrastructure bonds up to 10,000 crore.

"Capital Raising Committee of our bank in its meeting held today i.e. 18.11.2023, has approved the issuance of ₹2,000 crore Tier II/sub-debt bond with the greenshoe option to raise another ₹3,000 crore totalling ₹5,000 crore (10 years with call option at the end of 5 years)," the filing stated.

State-owned Canara Bank is reportedly planning to issue bonds worth ₹5,000 crore on November 24. Market experts suggest that these bonds, categorised as infrastructure bonds, will have a maturity period of 10 years, concluding on November 29, 2033, according to a LiveMint report.

"NABFID's bond sale will most likely occur around mid-December, and the security will be of 15-year maturity. After their debut bond sale worth ₹10,000 crore in June, which was through 10-year bonds, they have decided to opt for a longer maturity paper this time as bonds in the long-term infrastructure space are seeing firm demand from investors," a source said, as quoted by ET.

Earlier this year, in July, India's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), raised ₹10,000 crore after issuing 15-year infrastructure bonds at the coupon rate of 7.54 per cent. The bank said that the proceeds would be directed towards bolstering long-term resources for funding critical infrastructure projects and supporting the affordable housing segment.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has secured a 'letter of comfort' from the National Highways Authority of India for its bond sale of about ₹3000 crore, the ET report further added.

"Their bonds will likely be of 15-year maturity with a base size of ₹1,000 crore and a green shoe option of ₹2,000 crore. The issue will likely be carried out at the end of November or early December," a source said, as quoted by ET.

