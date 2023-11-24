Infrastructure financial institutions, NABFID, PSUs, and others aiming to collect ₹30,000 crore through bond sale
While NABFID is planning a bond sale of around ₹10,000 crore, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is mulling to collect worth ₹3,000 crore.
The National Bank of Financing Infrastructure and Development (NABFID), along with Public Sector Banks (PSUs) and Indian Infrastructure Financiers, is aiming to generate funds worth ₹30,000 ahead of elections, according to a report by Economic Times.
