INR vs USD: Crude oil surge drags rupee to 1-month low. Experts see more dip

Speaking on INR to USD deviation, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Commodity & Currency Trade at IIFL Securities said, "Soaring crude oil price is the major reason for Indian Rupee's dip against US Dollar. Due to rise in crude oil prices, India’s Dollar outgo on oil imports has gone up leading to rise in pressure on national Current Account Deficit (CAD). Apart from this, recent Fed's announcement in regard to bond tapering has lifted US Dollar to near one year high. It is also one of the major reasons for Rupee falling against the US Dollar."