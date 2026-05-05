Intel stock soars 15.4% to fresh all-time high on report of Apple chip partnership talks

Intel shares are building on their strong gains, rising another 15.4% to a fresh record high of $120 apiece on Tuesday, 5 May, after Bloomberg reported that Apple is considering partnering with Intel and Samsung to manufacture chips in the United States.

Apple executives have reportedly visited a Samsung plant under development in Texas and, separately, also held preliminary talks with Intel about enlisting the company’s chipmaking services, Bloomberg reported.

Mint could not immediately verify the report. Discussions with Samsung and Intel remain at an early stage, and neither effort has resulted in any orders so far, the report further added.

If such a partnership materialises, it would mark a departure from Apple’s traditional manufacturing playbook, as the company has historically partnered extensively with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

However, Apple is looking to expand its capacity to meet rising demand for its products. On the company’s earnings call last week, the iPhone maker flagged supply-chain bottlenecks driven by the availability of advanced nodes used to produce AI chips.

The iPhone 17 family’s chips are made on a variant of the same TSMC chip manufacturing technology used in many leading AI chips.

Intel has invested huge amounts of money in its foundry, or chip-manufacturing unit, in the hope of rivalling Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. However, so far it has not landed any major external client for its technology except a partnership with Elon Musk’s Terafab, designed to serve Tesla and other Musk-associated companies, for which the details remain unclear.

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Intel's market cap tops $547 billion The shares finished last month with a massive surge of 114%, marking their best monthly rally since joining the Nasdaq nearly 55 years ago. The rally has not only yielded handsome returns to investors but has also reignited the AI trade, which sent the Nasdaq to multiple record peaks.

Taking Tuesday’s intraday high into account, the company’s market capitalization rose to $547 billion.

After struggling for over 16 months and closing most of the intervening months in the red through June 2025, the shares regained momentum in August with a sharp 23% surge, with the rally only strengthening further in the following months.

Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Intel shares five years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $1,745.

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