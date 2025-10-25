‘Intenders’ poised to enter equity markets within one year, expand investor base: Sebi survey
Apoorva Ajith , Neha Joshi 6 min read 25 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Sebi survey finds 22% of non-investors—or about 40 million first-timers—ready to enter equities, signaling a major retail inflow, but experts warn simplicity and education must keep pace.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.

India’s retail investment landscape may be on the cusp of change, with a surge of first-timers ready to enter the equity markets. A fresh class of “intenders," as identified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a new study, is preparing to make the leap into equities in the next one year.
